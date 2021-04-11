Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.03 Million Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,940,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,996 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.60% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.81 million. Research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

