Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.15 Million Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 43,410 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 135,670 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 344,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.19 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

