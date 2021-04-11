Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $13.33 Million Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Sonos worth $13,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $1,693,552.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $1,931,664.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,134.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 621,475 shares of company stock worth $20,982,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of SONO opened at $41.67 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

