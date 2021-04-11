Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.21 Million Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,087 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Open Lending worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPRO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

