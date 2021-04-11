Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,043 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,786 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of Groupon worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRPN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,595 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $62,601,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth about $50,301,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,457 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 168,848 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 432,039 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 148,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Groupon by 2,995.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,252 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

