Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Cimpress worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cimpress by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Cimpress by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $128.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average is $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMPR. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $219,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.