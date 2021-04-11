Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Silk Road Medical worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,999,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,897,000 after buying an additional 487,737 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,285.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $656,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,793.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,628,052 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

