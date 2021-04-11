Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 28,874 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Trinity Industries worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $141,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRN shares. Cowen upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

