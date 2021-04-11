Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 32,513 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,513 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Signet Jewelers worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.84.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

