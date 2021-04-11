Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,076 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Astec Industries worth $13,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,268,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after purchasing an additional 116,947 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $79.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

