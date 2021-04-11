Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Position Increased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 109,379 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries makes up approximately 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Chart Industries worth $61,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $688,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 73,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,674,000.

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,216. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $166.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.26.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

