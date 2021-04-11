ChartEx Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $102,402.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $102,402.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00068450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.69 or 0.00294431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.04 or 0.00739120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,644.80 or 0.99955984 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.63 or 0.00795408 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

