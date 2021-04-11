ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and $547,948.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,819.34 or 1.00036141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00036049 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010671 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00104248 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001241 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005687 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

