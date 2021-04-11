Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,747 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Cheniere Energy worth $50,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

