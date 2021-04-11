Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1,691.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 38,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 42.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 56,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 36,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.