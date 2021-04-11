Chimpion 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $662,077.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00007670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $145.73 million and approximately $662,077.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

