Chimpion Price Tops $4.39 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $4.39 or 0.00007363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $139.37 million and approximately $576,760.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00081528 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.65 or 0.00612897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00031954 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

