Chromia (CHR) Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Chromia has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $147.65 million and $41.04 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00056571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00083905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.79 or 0.00618862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.