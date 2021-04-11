Chrono.tech Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last Week (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $15.61 or 0.00026120 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $71,076.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00083769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00619674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00033103 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.