CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,635 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.79% of Village Farms International worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Village Farms International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

In other Village Farms International news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.15 and a beta of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.