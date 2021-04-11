CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,085 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in American Express by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in American Express by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1,230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,582 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 369,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in American Express by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $147.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

