CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 288,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,551,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.