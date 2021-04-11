CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 169,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

