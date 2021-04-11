CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 53,607 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,453,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after purchasing an additional 451,126 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $139.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.08.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

