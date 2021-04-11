CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.18% of The Chemours worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 949.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

CC opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 2.30. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

