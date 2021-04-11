CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $59.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.