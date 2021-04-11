CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $9.69 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $2,373,000,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,519,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,507 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $238.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

