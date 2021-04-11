CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $3.09 Million in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 131,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 1.14% of Navios Maritime Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the period. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.37. Navios Maritime Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Navios Maritime Partners Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

