CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $6.61 Million in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 165,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of -100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

