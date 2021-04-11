CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $7.46 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $316,298,000.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.62.

ABNB opened at $179.50 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

