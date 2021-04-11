CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $4.83 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

