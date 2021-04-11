CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 170,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,479 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 524.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $236.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

