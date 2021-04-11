CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 343,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 1.06% of Navios Maritime Containers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMCI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Containers by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Containers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Containers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMCI stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

