CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 343,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 1.06% of Navios Maritime Containers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMCI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Containers by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Containers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Containers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMCI stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. Navios Maritime Containers L.P. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a PE ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

