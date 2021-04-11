CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

