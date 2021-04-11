CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.26% of The Cheesecake Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 57,142 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAKE opened at $58.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

