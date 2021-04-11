CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 370,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.29% of Allegheny Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

ATI opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

