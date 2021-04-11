CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 683,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.15% of New York Community Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 383.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 266,956 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $56,061,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 902,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 114,549 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

