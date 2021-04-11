CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

XME stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $41.98.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

