CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.77 and a 200 day moving average of $140.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.