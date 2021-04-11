CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 673,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,797,000 after acquiring an additional 229,898 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

PRU opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

