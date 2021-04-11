CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,911 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after buying an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Republic Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Republic Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $103.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.34 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.85.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.