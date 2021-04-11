CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,330 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,512,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 751.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ opened at $156.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.58 and its 200-day moving average is $134.62. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.67 and a 1-year high of $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

