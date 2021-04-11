CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 17,485 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,485 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.12% of Unum Group worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

UNM opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.