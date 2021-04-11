CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,009 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

