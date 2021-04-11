CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,207 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 477,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,971,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

NYSE MMC opened at $126.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $126.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.70. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

