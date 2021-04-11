CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,118 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.10% of Comerica worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 159.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 47.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 127,754 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 35.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.5% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 364,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of CMA opened at $71.49 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $73.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

