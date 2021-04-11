CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $1.77 Million Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Global Ship Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Global Ship Lease

