CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $6.36 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 238,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grace Capital raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

