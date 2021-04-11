Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Head to Head Analysis

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 4.30% 3.52% 0.56% Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70%

This table compares Cielo and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.76 billion 0.69 $401.34 million N/A N/A Zillow Group $2.74 billion 12.73 -$305.36 million N/A N/A

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cielo and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 1 0 0 0 1.00 Zillow Group 0 5 6 0 2.55

Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $154.43, indicating a potential upside of 6.42%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Cielo.

Volatility & Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cielo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cielo beats Zillow Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

