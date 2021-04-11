Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Stake Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,344 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.82% of Cimarex Energy worth $31,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,850,000 after acquiring an additional 221,371 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEC opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on XEC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.